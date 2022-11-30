The 39th annual Thailand International Motor Expo kicks off on December 1, 2022, and runs through December 12. To get ready, Cub House Honda has been teasing some of the bikes that will make their debuts at the show ahead of time, on their social media channels. As you may be aware, Cub House loves its Special Editions—and this 2022 Honda Monkey 125 Cherry Edition is certainly no exception.

For a start, it’s a Monkey 125 that comes with a five-speed gearbox. That’s a big deal if you’re a Monkey fan, although it may not seem like an important detail if your experience is primarily with a lot of other traditional motorcycles. Previous Monkeys only came with a four-speed gearbox—and I would imagine a lot of riders can relate to wishing that we had an extra gear sometimes.

The 2022 Honda Monkey 125 Cherry Edition brings a wine red and cream classic color scheme to the Monkey, which Japanese publication Young Machine points out was a popular color scheme on Japan-market Monkeys in 1988.

Up front, the fork tubes are wine red, accented with matte silver triple clamps, as well as the chrome front and rear fenders. The headlight also has a chrome bezel, as can be found on most modern Monkeys, and the round mirrors are finished in chrome, as well. The wheels and saddle are black, which serves as a smart contrast against the red and cream color found on the tank and body panels of the Monkey 125 Cherry Edition.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Monkey 125 Cherry Edition

11 Photos

The tank’s main color is wine red, with cream panels on each side. Inside the cream panel, there’s a Honda logo in black, as well as a special Cherry Edition logo. Fittingly, the logo is round, and has the words “Cherry Edition” picked out in black capital letters with a red outline that fades nicely into the cream. Inside the words, there’s a colorful drawing of a pair of cherries with green stems and red fruit, as well as Cub House’s favored cartoon monkey mascot, Bobby Banana, facing out from the lefthand cherry.

The side panels also feature a cream-colored inset, with a silver “Z,” a wine-red “125,” and a black “Monkey” logo next to the silver keyhole that locks the compartment that’s located behind the side panel. A second set of cherries sits behind the big, silver “Z” on this panel.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but Cub House says that it will be taking reservations at Motor Expo 2022. If you’re in Thailand, you can also reach out to any of the 15 Cub House locations nationwide to ask questions or reserve your Cherry Edition (or any other) Monkey.