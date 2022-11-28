Despite battling at the top of the MotoGP ranks for 10 years, Marc Marquez has become the comeback kid in recent seasons. After a bone-breaking high-side crash sidelined the Repsol Honda rider for all of 2020, Marquez returned to his winning ways the following season. His three 2021 victories couldn’t cover up the fact that number 93 was a little worse for wear, though.

Following two bouts of diplopia (double vision) at the end of the 2021 season and the beginning of 2022, Marquez still couldn’t comfortably ride his Honda RC213V due to lingering issues with his previously injured right arm. The six-time MotoGP champion made the difficult decision to step away from the race series in order to receive a fourth surgery on his right humerus.

Both the Honda and Marquez camp described the procedure as a career-saving operation, one that would help the premier-class powerhouse return to his former form. Luckily, the successful surgery propelled Marquez to fourth place at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix and a second-place podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix.

The road to redemption wasn’t without its obstacles, however, and a new Amazon Prime docuseries will show fans Marquez's grit and grind throughout his latest comeback. Titled Marc Marquez: All In, the series gives viewers a peek at the eight-time World Champion’s most trying season. From the surgery to rehab, from scars to tears, the official trailer doesn’t pull its punches either, building hype for the series’ Feburary, 2023, debut.

Amazon Prime Video will distribute the five-part series to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Hopefully, the same issues that plagued MotoGP: Unlimited’s premiere doesn’t impede Marc Marquez: All In’s rollout. While it seems like the Dorna put Unlimited’s second season on hold due to lackluster returns, we can’t wait to see how fans and critics receive the Marquez-led docuseries.