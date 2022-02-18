The 2021 season of MotoGP was undoubtedly one of the most exhilarating, dramatic, and epic racing seasons we've seen in a long time. With a new champion, lots of drama, and even more thrills and spills, it isn't surprising that fans wanted to get to know more about their favorite riders, especially about what goes on beyond the racing circuit. Well, to give audiences what they want, Prime Video has come up with a new docuseries on the MotoGP.

On March 14, 2022, Prime Video will debut the new docuseries MotoGP Unlimited in France, Italy, Spain, and more than 170 countries and territories around the world, including the United Kingdom and the United States. The series has been produced by The Mediapro Studio in partnership with Dorna Sports, and comprises eight 50-minute episodes featuring some of MotoGP's top riders, team management, and personalities.

Riders like Monster Energy Yamaha's 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo and the iconic, but now-retired Valentino Rossi, whose final tenure was with Petronas Yamaha SRT, will be in the spotlight. Marc Marquez, with his colorful personality and aggressive riding style, as well as Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, Johann Zarco, Maverick Viales, and the 2020 champion, Joan Mir, as well as various team directors, will all be included in the docuseries.

MotoGP Unlimited will highlight the fascinating stories of young riders with bright futures, as well as the veterans who manage their individual teams, through exclusive footage from their daily lives. For the first time, viewers will receive an up-close, one-of-a-kind, and exclusive look at the trials and tribulations faced by racers and team management both in the heat of racing and off the track., The series seeks to give viewers a better understanding of what it takes to compete in one of racing's most renowned events.