Sunday, October 24, 2021, a day that will certainly be one of the most special days for French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartaro, as he managed to seal his victory and be crowned the 2021 Moto GP World Champion. Following a rather lackluster 2020 season alongside the Petronas Yamaha SRT Team seeing an eighth place overall finish, Quartaro undoubtedly played his cards right, and has bagged the 2021 MotoGP World Championship.

Tensions were high at the start of the Emilia Romagna GP in Misano last weekend, as Fabio Quartararo was nowhere to be seen in the front of the starting grid. To make things even more challenging for the Frenchman, Pecco Bagnaia, who was number two in the standings, managed to take the lead early on in the race. However, with Marc Marquez hot on his heels, Bagnaia may have succumbed to the pressure, and eventually crashed out of the race, losing his chances for the 2021 MotoGP World Championship title, and effectively sealing Quartararo's victory in the 2021 season.

The Emilia Romagna GP at Misano concluded with a one-two victory for Repsol Honda with Marc Marquez in pole and Pol Espargaro in second, with Khaby Lame, world-renowned Tik-Toker and social media influencer waving the checkered flag. Enea Bastianini managed to snatch a third-place finish from Quartararo a few corners before the checkered flag. However, none of this dampened the Frenchman's spirits, as he was now well aware that he was the new MotoGP World Champion.

No doubt, the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP will go down in history books as one of the most epic races in MotoGP history. Not only did Fabio Quartararo secure the 2021 Championship, Marc Marquez, too, has proven that he has what it takes to make a stellar comeback following a career-threatening injury last year. To top it all off, Valentino Rossi delivered an impressive top ten finish in his home circuit.

Having said all that, there are still two races left this season—Portimao and Valencia. With Quartararo now the Champion, and Bagnaia's second place finish pretty much secured, it's safe to say that the 2021 season has been nothing short of a thrill ride. We're definitely looking forward to what the 2022 season has in store, especially given the recent developments surrounding the riders and teams.