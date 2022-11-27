Segura’s got a new shoe for urban motorcycle riders called the Contact and it’s perfect for city streets and daily commutes.

Apart from shoes, Segura has a lineup of urban motorcycle gear from jackets to pants, and of course shoes. The Contact is the newest model in the lineup for the fall and winter seasons. The new pair of shoes come in a high-top style which is par for the course as far as casual riding sneakers go and is a sure match for cafe racers, cruisers, or commuters.

The upper of the Contact riding sneaker is made out of leather and polyester, specifically nubuck leather panels on the front, top, and back of the shoe. The sides are made from a polyester canvas. A leather pull tab is also included to aid in getting the shoe on and off. The shoe is also lined with a waterproof membrane to keep splashes and light rains at bay and prevent your socks through puddles or light showers.

It also comes with reinforcements from the heel to the toe and to the sole and is EN 13634: 2017 standard. The Contact sneaker also features a lace and strap enclosure system, laces down the center, and straps up on this high top. Reflective inserts are also present and the materials used also feature abrasion resistance, though Segura doesn’t make mention what class the contact plays.

Apart from that, you have a choice of two colors. The leather panels stay the same black color for both options, but the canvas and soles change depending on the variation you get. As such, there is a black and grey model that has a black sole, heel, toe, laces, and straps, while the canvas section is grey. Meanwhile, there is a gum sole variation that adds a pop of color to your outfit.

The retail price on Segura’s website is €159.99 EUR, or about $166 USD given the current exchange rate at the time of publishing. The size for this boot ranges between EU 40 to 46.