Italian aftermarket exhaust specialists Officine Italiane Zard have kept busy over the past year. The brand doesn’t limit its wares to high-performance supersports or naked bikes either. Zard diversifies its lineup by offering exhaust systems for everything from Harley-Davidsons to Ducatis to Yamahas. Showing off that multi-faceted lineup, Zard took to the EICMA 2022 floor with its latest products.

The adventure market is one of (if not the) hottest segments in motorcycling today. Zard answers that demand with its Sabbia slip-on kit. Designed to meet the needs of the twin-powered Aprilia Tuareg 660 and Yamaha Ténéré 700, the Sabbia captures the Dakar Rally image with its iconic cylindrical shape. combines innovative production techniques with a unique and sophisticated style.

Even the V-twin-bound Ducati DesertX can get in on the fun, thanks to the kit’s multiple configurations. Made of hand-welded stainless steel and Euro 5-approved, the Sabbia allows all explorers to take their adventures up a notch.

Zard doesn’t forget its performance roots, however. The firm debuts a complete racing exhaust for Ducati’s Panigale V2 supersport. The stainless-steel headers lead up to double silencers constructed of titanium with carbon fiber end caps. Zard takes a page from Grand Prix machines by touching the two silencers under the Ducati’s tail unit.

A new control unit also optimizes Panigale V2 exhaust system’s performance. Zard takes similar measures with Triumph’s Speed Triple 1200 RS and RR models. The company already rolled out an exhaust for the refreshed supernaked, but an accompanying impulse control unit now graces that unit to the ideal tuning.

Zard also introduced the Top Gun and GT exhaust systems for the Harley-Davidson Sportster S 1250 earlier this year. Adding to its collection, Zard unveiled a new carbon accessories lineup including a front fairing, radiator cover, and left side panel. Officine Italiane Zard may have a performance reputation to uphold, but the manufacturer isn’t letting that hold up its expansion into new markets.