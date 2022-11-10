On November 10, 2022, BMW released details about the 2023 R 1250 RS, which gets some modest updates for the new year. While the engine and chassis remain the same, new standard rider aids, LED turn indicators, and a new ECO riding mode now come standard on this machine. There are new colors and additional options to consider, as well, so let’s dive in.

The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS is powered by the Bavarians’ 1,254cc air- and oil-cooled boxer ShiftCam engine, which makes a claimed 136 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque. Together with an anti-hopping clutch and that eternally reliable shaft drive, it delivers the familiar and welcome experience that many riders swear by.

What’s new for 2023? The R 1250 RS now comes with BMW’s Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro, and Dynamic Brake Control as standard features. While the previous R 1250 RS came with an LED headlight, the 2023 version adds LED indicators as standard equipment, too. Riders also get a new ECO riding mode as a standard setting, as well.

For 2023, the BMW R 1250 RS comes in a standard Light White non-metallic paint, which is paired with a black frame. Riders can also choose from two additional style variations: Sport, and Triple Black. The Sport option comes with a Light White non-metallic/Racing Blue metallic/Racing Red body finish, a Light White non-metallic frame, gold brake calipers, a blue front spoiler, and your choice of either a solo seat or a passenger kit.

Riders who choose the Triple Black version get Black Storm metallic paint with an Agate Grey frame, gold brake calipers, a stainless-steel engine spoiler, Pure tank trim, and their choice of either a solo seat or a passenger kit. Option 719 spoke wheels are also available as optional accessories for the 2023 R 1250 RS, no matter which colorway you choose.

Other features continuing unabated on the 2023 R 1250 RS include: TFT display with “Sport” Core screen, on-board power and USB sockets, and Intelligent Emergency Call (in markets where it’s supported). Both seat heating and tubular handlebars are just two of the many options that can be fitted for an additional charge to make your R 1250 RS the best sport touring machine to fit your needs.

Pricing and availability will vary by region. In the U.S., the MSRP for the 2023 BMW R 1250 RS remains unchanged from the 2022 version, and is set at $15,695. In all regions, your best bet for the most accurate information regarding pricing, availability, and features is to contact your local BMW Motorrad dealer with any questions you may have.