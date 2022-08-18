The debut of BMW Motorrad's new touring range models in the Indian market has just been announced. The new BMW R 1250 RT, K 1600 GTL, K 1600 Bagger, and new BMW K 1600 Grand America make up the new heavyweight motorcycles. For clients who have reserved the newly released bikes in advance, deliveries will start in August, 2022.

The new R 1250 RT, for starters, comes with a 1,254 cc 2-cylinder boxer engine that cranks out a powerful 136 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and a max torque of 100 ft-lbs at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission. The bike boasts a top speed of more than 120 miles per hour and claims to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.7 seconds. The engine also has BMW ShiftCam, a proprietary feature that optimizes performance at high RPMs. The bike boasts new colors as well as aerodynamic design improvements thanks to a new fairing as part of the yearly upgrade.

The highlight of the new product launch is the BMW K 1600 series, which moves up the touring range of the Bavarian brand. The model line comes with a 6-cylinder in-line engine that can crank out 160 horsepower at 6,750 RPM, and 126 lb-ft of torque at 5,250 RPM. The bikes all get engine drag torque control and Dynamic ESA for improved stability. Additionally, the new 10.25-inch TFT color display with built-in connection and map navigation promises to provide information and enjoyment on the go. When paired with the new Audio System 2.0, you're in for one of the most premium touring experiences money can buy.

In a press release, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, shared his excitement surrounding the new models stating: “As an ultimate luxury touring motorcycle range, the new BMW R 1250 RT, the new BMW K 1600 GTL, the new BMW K 1600 Bagger and the new BMW K 1600 Grand America will redefine the luxury and exclusivity in the touring segment in India. The legendary 2-cylinder boxer and the unrivalled 6-cylinder engine performance, outstanding ride comfort and exclusive features ensures relaxed cruising on long highways that stretch out to the horizon and provide intense riding pleasure,”