On October 27, 2022, BMW Motorrad officially unveiled the 2023 R 1250 R roadster. The new bike gets some modest updates for the new year—with updated features that should please some riders who’d been asking for them. Let’s take a look.

The 2023 BMW R 1250 R is powered by a 1,254cc ShiftCam boxer engine, which makes a claimed 136 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 143 newton-meters (approximately 105.4 pound-feet) of torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine has been optimized to offer a balance of power, smoothness, fuel consumption, and low emission generation, per BMW.

What’s new? Riders asked, and BMW listened. For 2023, the R 1250 R now gets a full LED headlamp, along with LED turn indicators and daytime running lights as standard. In addition, an adaptive turning light is available as an option at an additional charge.

Gallery: 2023 BMW R 1250 R Roadster

18 Photos

Standard electronic rider aids on the R 1250 R include Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, and three standard riding modes including an Eco mode. Additional standard features include BMW’s “Sport” Core Screen, onboard power and USB sockets, and Intelligent Emergency Call (where available; not available in all markets).

What about options? If you know BMW, you know they have plenty of those on offer. Riders who plan to take a pillion, as well as riders who always go it alone, have some options to consider here. The 2023 BMW R 1250 R offers your choice of a pillion setup in the back, or a solo rear option that cleans things up for a tidy look when you’re riding solo. Seat heating is also available both for the rider and the pillion as an option. Finally, your R 1250 R can get spoked wheels as an option instead of the cast units that it comes with as standard.

The 2023 BMW R 1250 R is available in two variants: Sport, and Triple Black. The Sport variant comes in a Racing Blue Metallic colorway, with a white frame, gold front and rear brake calipers, and black sport handlebars. Meanwhile, the Triple Black variant comes in a Blackstorm metallic colorway, with an agate gray frame, gold front and rear brake calipers, and stainless steel accents.

Pricing and availability will vary by region, and the Emergency Call feature is not available in all markets. For the most accurate information regarding the 2023 BMW R 1250 R, your best bet is to reach out to dealers in your region to find out more details.