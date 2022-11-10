Taiwanese scoote specialist Kymco has a lot on display at EICMA 2022. The company's new launches at the famed Milan motor show include a combination of brand new models and updates to existing models in its lineup. Of course, its 350cc and 400cc maxi-scooters lead the charge, and its ever popular Xciting 400 has been updated. Mostly unchanged in terms of specs, the 2023 Xciting 400 gets redesigned graphics that give it a sportier look.

Up next, the Kymco Downtown GT350, the newest member of the Downtown model range, gets a 350cc single-cylinder engine with 28.5 horsepower and 21 ft-lbs of torque on tap. It gets notable premium features such as keyless ignition and a full-color TFT instrument console. There are a few things that make it clear that the scooter is a more budget-focused alternative, such as the non-adjustable windscreen and the small, single front disc brake. Nevertheless, it oozes practicality thanks to its large under-seat compartment that can store two helmets.

The new Kymco CV3 is special as it's the first three-wheeler in the Taiwanese company's model range, and a good looking one at that. Featuring aggressive lines, a tall windscreen, and a spacious two-up saddle, the CV3 makes use of a unique front suspension system, and the same twin-cylinder engine as that of the AK550. Thanks to its three-wheeled configuration, the CV3 can be ridden by B License holders, too.

Speaking of the AK550, the largest maxi-scooter in Kymco's lineup has not been left out when it comes to updates for the 2023 model-year. The twin-cylinder-powered touring scooter gets even more long-distance-focused amenities thanks to a redesigned windscreen profile that offers even more wind protection. Furthermore, the windscreen is electronically adjustable via a handlebar-mounted switch. A suite of electronic rider aids such as cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control all come included with the scooter. Its 550.4cc parallel-twin engine remains unchanged, and pumps out a respectable 51 horsepower.

Last but not least, the Kymco i-OneX has also made an appearance at EICMA 2022. The company's first electric scooter, it comes in two versions consisting of a standard commuter-focused one, and a cargo version designed specifically for last-mile delivery services around the city. It gets an electric motor rated for 4.2 kilowatts, and a battery with a 1.75-kilowatt-hour capacity.

See all the news about the EICMA