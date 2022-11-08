Back in 2019, at that year's EICMA show, Brough Superior and Aston Martin teamed up to unveil the AMB 001, an ultra-exclusive, limited-edition track bike. Powered by Brough's potent 183-horsepower, turbocharged V-twin, these Gallic superbikes were hand-built in Toulouse, France, and limited to 100 produced units. Now, three years and a global pandemic later, the dynamic duo is back at EICMA 2022 with yet another super-rare superbike—the AMB 001 Pro.

Like its predecessor, the AMB 001 Pro is inspired by Aston Martin's absolutely bonkers Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar.

“We are excited to reveal the AMB 001 Pro at EICMA today," said Brough Superior's CEO Thierry Henriette. "The success of its predecessor, coupled with the incredible Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, inspired us to get together again to create a new superbike; one that we know will excite our customers. We are particularly proud of the new engine type, with a crankcase fully machined from solid billet aluminum, which is a unique feature for a production motorcycle. With the marked increase in power, this takes AMB 001 Pro into the hyperbike sector.”

The AMB 001 Pro is powered by an all-new water-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve, 88-degree V-Twin that puts down 225 horsepower—42 more ponies than the old model. While the 2019 AMB 001 was turbocharged, this new mill seems to be naturally aspirated—there's no mention of forced induction in the press materials—which makes the 25-percent power increase even more impressive. All those horses get to the rear wheel via a six-speed, cassette-style transmission with a hydraulic APTC slipper clutch and chain final drive.

The AMB 001 Pro's front suspension is a Fior-type aluminum fork with triangular links sprung by a monoshock with 112mm of travel because, apparently, Brough is still trying to bring the girdraulic fork design back in TYooL 2022. Phil Vincent would be so proud. Out back, the rear suspension is a more traditional aluminum swingarm sprung by a monoshock with adjustable preload and rebound damping, progressive rate link, and 124mm of travel. The front brakes consist of two 320mm stainless steel rotors grabbed by four-piston calipers, and the rear stopper is a 230mm rotor with a two-piston caliper. The wheels—a handsome ten-spoke affair forward and a solid dish aft—are carbon fiber.

The whole thing weighs just shy of 400 pounds dry. That's what we like to call in the industry a very favorable power-to-weight ratio. In fact, Aston/Brough claims that the AMB 001 Pro's power-to-weight ratio is similar to a Formula 1 car's. Combined with all-new ergos, a new fixed front fairing, and a handful of spoilers, wings, and other aerodynamic wizardry, the AMB 001 Pro is designed not only to go around a track smartly but also to stick like glue while doing so.

“It’s a beautifully simple formula. Form plus technology equals performance. When you push something to the very edge of capacity and do it seamlessly, the resulting experience can have you breathless. There is no separation between the advanced materials, design, and technical capabilities of the bike. We’ve achieved this fluidity again with Brough Superior for those who desire a track superbike like none other. The rider is part of this moving sculpture and will literally feel as though they are part of the track when laying atop the AMB 001 Pro”.

Aston and Brough are displaying the AMB 001 Pro prototype at EICMA 2022 alongside the Valkyrie hypercar, so if you're in Milan you might want to check it out if you're into super-exclusive track weapons and British legacy marques. Only 88 of these bikes will be made, and orders have already begun. There's no word on pricing, but you know what they say—if you have to ask how much it is... Deliveries will begin in Q4, 2023, so keep an eye on your local track days starting in 2024 for a glimpse of this thing in action.

Gallery: Brough Superior Aston Martin AMB 001 Pro

10 Photos

