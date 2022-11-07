Alpinestars Introduces Chrome Sneakers For Fall And Winter Collection

Those of you who have decided to continue riding even as colder weather as well and truly set in are probably on the never-ending hunt for the perfect set of riding gear. If you're anything like me, you can never have too many jackets, pants, gloves, boots, and helmets, and once any manufacturer releases something new, chances are you'll be headed to your nearest gear shop to have a first hand look.

Well, one of the most famous gear and equipment brands out there, Alpinestars, has just released a new pair of casual riding sneakers that I find particularly interesting—and maybe you will too. You see, Alpinestars' newest Chrome leather riding boots prove that gear designed for colder weather need not be bulky and dorky. The Chrome sneakers manage to retain their slim, urban-esque profile, while continuing to provide warmth, comfort, and most of all, protection.

Taking the form of high-top sneakers, the Alpinestars Chrome has a skater shoe look about it, but with some moto-inspired styling cues added into the mix. For starters, it certainly looks like street-focused pair of motorcycle shoes, but its suede leather panels do a good job of keeping things looking casual. Underneath its stylish appearance, however, you'll find top-tier protective elements. For starters, it has double density inserts that are designed to absorb and dissipate impact forces.

Furthermore, reinforcements at the heels and the tip of the foot offer abrasion resistance—be it when you're dragging your shoes when taking corners spiritedly, or sliding on the asphalt in the unlikely event of a crash. Additional TPF protectors have also been added to protect the sides of your feet from crushing forces, say, during parking lot blunders and low speed tip overs. All these protective features garner the new Alpinestars Chrome riding sneakers a PPE certification in accordance with the EN13634:2017 standard.

Apart from safety, Alpinestars also has comfort in mind with the Chrome sneakers. Inside, an Ortholite comfort insole keeps your feet comfortable for long hours on the bike and on the street. The sneaker's lace-up closure system also features an elastic strap on the top to make it easier for you to wear the shoes without having to completely undo the laces. Of course, the sneaker's suede leather construction and thick padding double as insulation for cold weather, although I'm uncertain whether these sneakers will be able to keep you warm as the temps really start to drop.

When it comes to pricing and availability, we're accustomed to Alpinestars' fairly premium pricing when it comes to gear and equipment, and the Chrome is surprisingly on the more affordable end of the spectrum. For $179.95 USD, you can get your Alpinestars Chrome sneakers in either black, black/white, black/white/red, or gray/black color combos. Having said that, expect pricing to vary depending on where in the world you ship to.