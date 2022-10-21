Alpinestars Introduces New Mayra Riding Jeans For Lady Riders

Colder weather is here to stay, and those of you who wish to continue riding throughout fall, and maybe even winter, are probably all geared up with insulated riding gear. Those among you who are looking to fill your closets with new riding apparel are in luck, though, as nearly all manufacturers have released their fall and winter collections. Not least of which is Alpinestars, one of the most famous gear and equipment manufacturers out there.

With the introduction of its Tech-Air 3 autonomous airbag vest, Alpinestars has begun revealing its new fall and winter collection of riding gear. The Italian company offers a wide variety of new goods in addition to its large selection of jackets, gloves, and airbag vests, particularly for female riders with its new Mayra jeans. The Italian company chooses a slightly different design in this instance, notably with the printed patterns on the knees, although most gear and equipment companies aim to style their riding jeans as closely as possible to street wear.

Overall, the Alpinestars Mayra jeans have a subtle style that makes them appear casual yet unmistakably tailored for motorcycles. Consequently, the Mayra's single-layer stretch denim fabric is reinforced with Kevlar fibers for improved abrasion resistance with the goal of providing safety and comfort. The model is recognized as Class AA PPE in accordance with the EN17092-3:2020 standard and includes Nucleon Flex Plus and Bio-Flex Plus protection for the knees and hips respectively.

The Mayra sports a knitted crotch panel and a cushioned, elevated waistband to provide comfort when riding a bike, in addition to its slightly elastic fabric. The list of conveniences that emphasize comfort is completed with triple stitching, belt loops, and reflective elements for added visibility. The Alpinestars Mayra women's jeans, which come in sizes 24 to 34 and are exclusively offered in blue, will soon be available for purchase for 389.95 Euros, or around $381 USD.