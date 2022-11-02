Italian motorcycle gear and equipment manufacturer Spidi has become a household name for many motorcyclists, both casual riders and racers alike. With an extensive repertoire of riding gear, the company caters to all disciplines of riding—from commuting to racing. On top of that, it offers riding gear for all weather, too.

Its newest addition is a sporty pair of gloves designed for those looking to eke out extra performance on the track or street, and it’s the sixth generation of the STR racing gloves. The STR-6, as these new sporting gloves are aptly termed, have the same guiding principles as the rest of the STR family, which was introduced roughly 15 years ago. For novices on the racing circuit and for the road, Spidi offers a protective sports model. Above all, it continues to be more reasonably priced than the premium models of Spidi's race-focused glove line.

In greater detail, the STR-6 contains several high resistant microfiber inserts on the palm and back of the hand and is constructed from panels of goat leather that are 0.6 to 0.8 millimeters thick. The controls have a great tactile feel due to the goat leather construction, which also allows for a natural range of motion. Stretch leather inserts are also added to the joints to improve comfort when moving. To keep your gloves tight and firm, the long cuff also incorporates a double tightening mechanism.

Additionally, the STR-6 has cushioning on the fingers, cuff, and palm for additional crash protection. Additional protection is offered at the top by a certified carbon fiber knuckle protection shell and shock-absorbing reinforcements. Thanks to this safety-focused technology, the Spidi STR-6 gloves are certified PPE level 1KP in accordance with the EN13594:2015. As for pricing and availability, the STR-6 gloves are offered in four colors consisting of black, black and red, black and white, and black with fluorescent accents. Retailing for 129.90 Euros, or approximately $128.50 USD, the gloves are expected to hit retailers by November, 2022.