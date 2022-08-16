Spidi's New NKD Gloves Keep Your Hands Cool And Protected This Summer

Leather riding apparel is not necessarily incompatible with the summer riding season, even though we might tend to choose mesh and textile clothing, thanks to their lightweight, breathable nature. Indeed, gear and equipment manufacturers have come a long way in integrating good old leather with a bunch of modern materials, making them more breathable while retaining their timeless look.

In line with this, Italian gear and apparel manufacturer Spidi has launched a new pair of sporty street riding glovs called the NKD, as part of its 2022 collection. The NKD glove is made from 0.6 to 0.8 mm thick goat leather. It features perforations in key areas, such as on top and in between the fingers, to allow ventilation and breathability. From a stylistic perspective, the NKD employs a sporty construction, making it ideal for road-going sportbike or naked bike riders as a simple all-around glove.

A protective shell made of polyurethane with varied density at the level of the joints provides additional safety. Thanks to this feature , you can obtain the greatest level of protection without compromising comfort or freedom of motion. The Spidi NKD is PPE level 1 KP certified in accordance with standard EN13594:2015 because of its reinforced drop zones, padded back of the hand, and inserts on the palm and side of the hand, which are all designed to protect your digits in the event of a drop or slide.

Spidi's NKD gloves get short cuffs with Velcro adjusters for a comfortabe and casual fit. Available only in black, the NKD retails for 89.90 Euros, which equates to around $91.28 USD. The gloves are also available in an all-weather waterproof variant called the NKD H2Out, which retails for 99.90 Euros, or the sum of $101.44 USD, and is available in more color variants. As for the standard NKD, it's sized ranging from S all the way to 3XL.