Spidi’s Progressive Net Jacket Is Here To Keep You Cool And Protected

Spidi, an Italian gear and equipment specialist, has been in the market for more than 45 years now, and has cemented its name as one of the greats when it comes to jackets, gloves, and gear in general. The brand is one of the pioneers of the now ubiquitous mesh jacket, and has been keeping riders cool in hot weather for many, many years now.

For the 2022 riding season, Spidi is yet again expanding its jacket model range with the introduction of the Progressive Net jacket. Shod in sporty, race-inspired decor, the Progressive Net jacket is designed to look sharp, keep you safe and protected, and provide maximum air flow during the warm summer months. It’s part of the brand’s Performance Series of jackets, perfect for sportbike and naked bike riders, and features high-tensile 3D mesh fabric touting superb abrasion resistance, comfort, and excellent ventilation.

Inside the jacket, we find a fixed mesh lining that makes the jacket standout as the perfect choice for those who ride in temperate climates. If and when the temps drop, however, a removable Windout windproof lining can also be added to keep you nice and toasty. Spidi has thrown in a bunch of features to ensure the jacket fits snuggly and comfortably. It’s adorned with several adjustment tabs at the waist and cuffs, as well as a connection zipper for compatible riding pants. It’s also fairly practical, sporting two outer pockets for you to store your personal belongings. An inner pocket is also available.

When it comes to protective features, the Progressive Net has plenty. For starters, it comes equipped with Warrior Lite certified level 2 protectors on the shoulders and elbows. External Warrior shells on the shoulders offer even more protection, as well as add to the jacket’s overall sporty aesthetic. A pocket for a standard back protector is also incorporated into the design, although the jacket doesn’t come with a back protector out of the box. Given all this, Spidi’s newest jacket is certified Class A PPE according to the EN17092-4:2020 standard.

As for pricing and availability, the Spidi Progressive Net jacket is available in two colorways—black and black/red. Sizing ranges from S all the way to 3XL, while Spidi is asking 229.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $243 USD, for this sporty textile jacket.