French Gear Maker Bering Releases Zenith Street Jacket

Manufacturers of gear and equipment have recently been able to broaden their product lines by using new materials to offer a variety of designs that, at least from the standpoint of styling, are practically indistinguishable from trendy street clothing. Particularly now that the warmer months have arrived, this is especially true with the new leather and textile jackets we have seen.

With the Zenith, popular French manufacturer Bering has chosen to develop a brand-new motorcycle-specific jacket that is mostly constructed of softshell fabric. A surprising decision given that softshell is known for its insulating and windproof qualities. The Zenith is still categorized by Bering as a summer jacket, although one for areas with milder summers. The Zenith has a very laid-back appearance since softshell fabric is a common material in the streetwear industry.

Large mesh panels cover the chest, back, and under the arms, with softshell fabric predominating on the arms and sides. This strikes a good mix between fashionable ease in warm weather. The combination of textiles also gives the jacket a sporty two-tone appearance, making it suited for a number of motorcycle designs ranging from classic cafe racers to modern-day naked streetfighters.

A detachable hood, which enables you to flaunt that street vibe while you're off the bike, further enhances the Zenith's street-focused appearance. Additionally, two exterior pockets and two interior pockets provide some much-needed practicality by enabling you to safely keep small personal items while you bike. For enhanced visibility, luminous inserts on the shoulders have been added. The jacket fits snugly with adjustable cuffs and a connector zip at the waist.

Regarding safety features, Bering has included CE Level 1 certified Alpha elbow and shoulder protectors to the Zenith jacket. Due to a pocket in the rear, a regular back protector is also suitable. Overall, the EN 17092 standard awards the Bering Zenith a Class A PPE certification. The Bering Zenith jacket costs 199.99 Euros, which, at the current exchange rate, equates to about $214 USD. It is offered in two colors and in sizes ranging from S to 4XL.