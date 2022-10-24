Those of you who are neo-retro riders whose bike of choice is either a cafe-racer, scrambler, or anything in between are probably decked out from head to toe in classic-style riding gear. Chances are you already have a list of go-to brands that make your favorite riding gear that’s perfect for your retro style. Segura is probably one of them, and it has a new pair of gloves for the fall and winter riding season.

Segura is one of the better known French gear and equipment makers in the retro-styled segment. Making use of quality materials, the brand is known for its leather apparel that looks stylish, and is thoroughly protective in compliance to the most recent gear and equipment safety standards. For the fall and winter season, the brand has released the Shiro gloves, a thick, leather pair of mitts that are both thermal and protective, while flaunting a classic look.

Goat leather panels make up the majority of the Shiro, with Amara inserts for further protection and comfort. With its beautiful topstitching on the base of the cuff, thumb, and little finger, as well as its accordion gussets to allow finger and wrist movement, it has the classic design of a leather motorcycle glove. Apart from the abrasion-resistant leather which offers superior protection, the gloves are also heated thanks to Segura’s B-Warm system. This cordless heating system offers four levels of heat which can be toggled with the press of a button on the cuff. It can also be recharged rather quickly in just three-and-a-half hours.

Last but not least, the Shiro has a drawstring cuff, waterproof membrane, Primaloft thermal lining, touchscreen compatible fingers, and visor wiper, which are all characteristics you would expect from a traditional winter glove. On the palm and the back of the hand, leather reinforcements and Poron protection inserts are also present. The Shiro has received PPE certification in accordance with EN 13594:2015 thanks to all these protective features. As for pricing and availability, Segura’s Shiro thermal heated gloves command quite a premium at 299.99 Euros, or approximately $296 USD. Offered only in black, the Shiro is sized from T8 to T13.