Rekruv Introduces The C-13.06 Mid-Season Riding Gloves

Not too hot, not too cold, and priced just right. This is what Rekurv hopes to provide motorcyclists looking to get the most bang for their buck when it comes to fall riding gear. Rekurv, a sub-brand under European gear manufacturer and distributor Louis Moto, has always been about affordable prices and subtle yet effective styling. With its newest mid-season gloves, the brand wants to make good on its promises.

Ever since Rekurv was born back in October, 2021, naming its products wasn’t exactly its strongest suit. The same is true with its newest pair of mid-season gloves called the C-13.06. However, if you look past the lame naming convention, you have a pair of gloves that's stylish, protective, thermal, and reasonably priced. For just 59.99 Euros, or around $60 USD, you get a pair of gloves that looks like it’s worth way more than that. Digging into the features, it certainly looks like you get more than what you pay for.

For starters, it’s made out of goat leather and is equipped with polyamide and polyester cuffs. This means it's nice and tactile on your bike’s controls, and comfy and snug on your wrists. Furthermore, the palm has leather and TPR reinforcements on the outside of the hand, and the joints are protected by an Impacton protective shell on the back. Of course, the leather also provides much-needed abrasion resistance. Thanks to all these safety features, Rekruv’s newest mitts are classified PPE level 1KP according to the standard EN 13594:2015.

From a styling perspective, Rekurv has gone for a universal design, catering to both sporty and casual riders alike. The C-13.06’s all-black finish with contrasting red stitching give it a sporty vibe, while the gussets at the base of the fingers and on the cuff give it a casual look, too. As mentioned earlier, the C-13.06 is on the budget-friendly spectrum at just 59.99 Euros. It’s sized from XS all the way to 3XL, and available only in black.