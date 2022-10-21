Motorcycle sales across most countries in the northern hemisphere have cooled down in recent months, in a similar fashion as to how the weather has cooled down. However, from a year to date perspective, the motorcycle industry is in something of a stagnant state, with not that much growth, but not that much decline, either.

While the picture in Asia is that of an uptrend, sales in Europe, particularly in Germany, have dropped slightly versus the same period last year. Germany is indeed considered one of Europe’s largest motorcycle markets. Not only is it one of the biggest manufacturers from the country, but it also has one of the larger motorcycle-riding communities in the old continent. For the period of January to September, 2022, the German motorbike market saw a tiny decline of 0.5 percent. Interestingly, the decline came mostly from larger displacement motorcycles, while scooters saw a significant increase, and actually helped mitigate the downtrend somewhat.

As for the actual numbers, a total of 174,586 two-wheelers were registered in Germany from January to September, 2022. Motorcycles with displacements greater that 125cc accounted for the downtrend. Meanwhile, small-displacement motorcycles geared towards beginner riders, as well as scooters with engines smaller than 125cc, saw substantial growth figures of 2.5 percent and 19 percent respectively. Interestingly, larger scooters—those with displacements larger than 125cc—also saw increased sales of 14.5 percent.

This could signify the growing number of new, young riders in Germany, with the number of small displacement two-wheelers contributing a lot to arresting the decline in sales of the general market. On top of that, raw materials shortages are likely still to blame with regards to the lower sales figures of bigger bikes, as semiconductor shortages have resulted in manufacturers being unable to meet the demand of the market, not just in Germany, but on a global scale.

That being said, total sales volumes considered, the majority of Germany’s motorcycle market is still occupied by mid to large-displacement two-wheelers. More specifically, 55 percent. Meanwhile, the remaining breakdown consists of scooters, motorcycles under 125cc, and electric two-wheelers. Speaking of which, electric two-wheelers daw massive growth, with a total of 5,925 electric scooters and 1,277 electric motorcycles hitting the road from January to September 2022. This represents a massive 171 percent and 121 percent growth respectively.

We can certainly expect electric two-wheelers to keep building momentum, as more and more affordable options enter the market. On top of that, growing environmental awareness, sustainable lifestyles, and the rising prices of gasoline are causing more and more people to make the shift to electric.