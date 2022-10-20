EV fires have become something of an issue, not just with small e-scooters and e-bikes in the U.S. and Europe, but in India, which is a hustling and bustling market for the rapidly growing e-mobility industry. Indeed, some of the world’s cheapest electric vehicles can be found here, however, this isn’t without its drawbacks, as there have been several incidents of EV fires, so much so that actions are being taken to reduce these incidents.

For instance, in an effort to reduce the risk of EV-related fires, the government of Maharashtra, the second-most populous state in India, has published new standard operating procedures for electric vehicle charging stations. To reduce the chance of a fire spreading, it has made it mandatory to install EV charging stations in open spaces. Additionally, owners of electric two-wheelers are no longer permitted to bring their vehicles inside to charge under the new SOPs.

The government's action is in reaction to an increase in reports of electric bikes and scooters catching fire, especially while being charged. Naturally, the implementation of this will be much more difficult than it seems, as electric bikes and scooters, especially those with removable batteries, are extremely lightweight and portable. In addition, the government requires that each charging station explicitly state whether it is suited for AC or DC charging in order to distinguish DC fast chargers from ordinary ones. This makes sure that EVs are only charged using systems that are compatible.

In order to reduce the chance of a fire spreading, the SOP also requires that charging stations in parking buildings be located at the roof deck level. Additionally, it specifies that charging stations must be at least 80 centimeters above the ground to prevent short circuits during floods and within five meters of parked cars to prevent stretching of charging cables. Furthermore, it forbids the parking of non-EVs in EV charging locations since gasoline-powered vehicles are like ticking time bombs in the event of a nearby fire.

EVs should not be charged within a 15-meter radius of any hazardous facilities, such as generators and flammable material storage tanks, or within a 10-meter radius of any combustible materials. Of course, charging stations also need to have fire detection, alarm, and control systems installed. Indeed, these new SOPs will significantly reduce the danger of fires, especially in light of all the different kinds of charging stations across India. Given how widely adopted EVs have become in India, it is likely that more cities will follow the Maharashtra government's lead.