Germany is reporting fewer motorcycle registrations in the month of July compared to last year, with some segments experiencing growth. However, one thing remains unchanged, the BMW R 1250 GS is still on top according to statistics that were gathered and interpreted by our German colleagues at Motorrad.

What’s even more impressive is that BMW’s large adventure-tourer has been holding the top spot for quite some time in Germany, beating out other motorcycles and scooters in terms of sheer registration numbers by a large margin. In total, 3,831 units of the R 1250 GS were registered last month.

Between January to July 2022, the GS was able to log a total of 6,518 new registrations on credit. The runner-up, the Kawasaki Z 900, doesn’t even come close with only 2,687 units registered during the same period. The GS beat Kawasaki’s heavy-middleweight sport naked with more than double the number of units registered. Even considering the 28.2 percent of commercial registrations made, the number would still be greater than the total number of Z 900s at about 4,680.

The GS is the top dog in the adventure-touring segment in Germany, beating out other popular adventurers like the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and the Honda Africa Twin. The segment is quite popular in Germany according to the current statistics, but standard/naked bikes are still most commonly purchased with almost 30,000 registrations between January 2022 to July 2022.

Also according to current statistics, the large scooter segment, which includes models like the Honda X-ADV 750 or the Yamaha TMAX, recorded double-digit growth rates with a 16.5 percent increase. Small scooters are also up by 6.8 percent, and small motorcycles seem to be recovering from their dip compared to last year. Between January to July 2022, a total of 138,282 new motorcycles were registered, which is only 0.15 percent behind the previous year’s total during the same period.

Other interesting statistics include an average age range for motorcyclists in Germany, average displacement, and average power per bike. Your typical German motorcycle rider will be a male between the ages of 50 to 59 years old, rides a standard/naked bike, and working with a displacement between 500 to 749ccs, but the average power of all the new motorcycles in Germany is 99 horses. That means that there’s a mix of liter bikes, heavy middleweights, and middleweight motorcycles with a skew towards the heavy-middleweights and literbikes or middleweights with high horsepower figures.

According to Motorrad, there is a good chance that the BMW S 1000 R, Honda CB 650 R, Kawasaki Z 900, and Yamaha MT-07 will be what your average German motorcyclist will be on.