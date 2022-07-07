Cardo Systems continues to push the boundaries of helmet-to-helmet communicator technology and performance. The Texas-based brand already lavishes its top-end devices with JBL audio systems for crystal-clear sound quality, but Cardo isn’t hanging its hat on past accomplishments.

Despite the PackTalk Edge establishing a new benchmark in the communicator market, the firm recently opened its new R&D Sound Lab in Straubing, Germany, making Cardo the only competitor in the space with a fully-dedicated development facility.

“For many years, Cardo has identified in-helmet audio and acoustics as one of the key factors in today’s riding experience,” explained Cardo Systems CEO Alon Lumbroso. “In 2018, we were the first to bring premium sound by JBL, and now, with the addition of the new Cardo Sound Labs, we aim to increase the audio gap even further.”

The 6,458-square-foot facility will house Cardo’s anechoic chamber-equipped sound labs, ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) room, rapid prototyping workshop, NVH (noise vibration harshness) automotive lab, and office space. Cardo won’t just continue to improve its acoustics and sound features at the new location, it also plans to fine-tune the speech processing that highlights its powersports offerings.

Cardo assembled a veteran team of automotive and consumer audio specialists to develop future technologies at the state-of-the-art studios. The team touts over 150 accumulative years of experience in sound, physics, electronics, and speech processing with more than 1550 patents rewarded for previous innovations at Samsung, Nokia, NXP, Harman, and DSPG.

“With so much experience in the automotive and consumer audio world, the new team in Straubing Germany represents an incredible leap forward in our ability to develop our next generation of products,” added Cardo Systems VP of R&D Lior Mordechai. “We aim to continue to disrupt our markets with ever more advanced sound and acoustics solutions to improve the riding experience, safety, and health of our global pool of riders.”

From Dynamic Mesh technology to Natural Voice Operation to over-the-air updates, Cardo continues to improve on its winning formula, and the new Straubing facility should only help the brand bring more innovations to the communicator segment.