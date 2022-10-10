Voge Expected To Launch 900DS Adventure Bike In EICMA 2022

Voge, the premium brand of the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin has been upping its game lately in the mid to high-capacity segment with new and exciting offerings slated to hit the European market. If you’re not familiar, Loncin is one of the biggest and most reputable manufacturers in China, and without them, bikes like the BMW F 850 GS, F 900 R, and F 900 XR wouldn’t be in existence.

Yes, Loncin and BMW have been in a partnership for several years now, wherein the Chinese manufacturer is responsible for manufacturing the engines in certain BMW models. This is similar to the partnership KTM and CFMoto have with the 790 range of motorcycles. That said, it’s actually pretty surprising that Loncin, through its premium Voge brand, is only now coming out with its own interpretation of a machine powered by the BMW-commissioned engine.

Of course, what better segment to introduce a middleweight contender than the ADV sector, with bikes like the previously mentioned F 850 GS, KTM 890 Adventure, and the recently launched CFMoto 800MT, asserting their dominance. Indeed, Voge’s 900DS, with DS presumably connoting Dual-Sport, has plenty of parallels with the F 850 GS, most parallel of which is its engine, literally.

It’s rocking a parallel-twin engine which at present has yet to be disclosed, however, it’s almost certain to either be the 895cc unit in the F 900 R, or the 853cc version in the F 850 GS. Whatever it is, it’ll likely pump out close to 100 ponies and 64 ft-lbs of torque. In terms of capability, it follows the footsteps of the F 850 GS, too, complete with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel with burly, tubeless dual-sport wheels and a wire-spoke construction. Power is transfered to the rear wheel via a chain-driven six-speed manual transmission, however, it is yet known if the bike will be equipped with a quick-shifter.

Style-wise, the Voge 900DS is distinctly European, with its fascia looking very similar to that of the F 850 GS, but perhaps with a dash of Triumph Tiger 900 thrown into the mix. The rugged front fairing is slightly more squared off than that of the GS, while the tail section is slim and gives off an athletic look with a portion of the trellis subframe exposed. While very little is known in terms of specifications, Voge is expected to showcase this ADV bike in EICMA scheduled for November, 2022.

Gallery: Voge Expected To Launch 900DS Adventure Bike In EICMA 2022