Chinese Manufacturer Voge Introduces SR4 Max In Europe

Voge, a brand under the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin, is positioned the latter's entry into the premium segment. The brand has been gradually gaining traction across Europe and Asia, particularly among riders looking to ball on a budget. With the brand's naked and neo-retro offerings, sporty riders are able to get decent performance for a fraction of the price of Japanese or European machines.

This time around, Voge turns its attention to the scooter crowd, more particularly, the maxi-scooter segment, which has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Understandably, maxi-scooters cover the middle-ground between scooters and big bikes in that they provide the simplicity and ease of use of a scooter, with the highway capability of a mid-size naked or touring bike. Indeed, the Voge SR4 Max is no different—but is it really all the maxi? Let's take a closer look.

At a glance, the SR4 Max follows the well-established maxi-scooter recipe to a tee. It's big, has enough room to comfortably seat two plus luggage, and has enough grunt to take you on long rides on the highway. After all, it's packing a Euro 5-compliant 350cc single-cylinder engine. Thanks to its liquid-cooling and EFI, this engine churns out a respectable 28.5 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, and 21 ft-lbs of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is housed low to the ground within a tubular steel frame, giving the scooter a confidence-inspiring ride at both low and high speeds.

It rolls on a 15-inch front and 14-inch rear set of wheels rocking Pirelli Angel tires, while suspension duties are handled by KYB with standard front telescopic forks and a pair of five-step adjustable rear shock absorbers. As for the brakes, Voge has thrown in Brembo-owned J.Juan discs on both ends, outfitted them with Continental dual-channel ABS, and a nifty emergency brake warning system. Other amenities include traction control and a handlebar-mounted parking brake.

Rounding off the list of creature comforts is a rather large seven-inch full-color TFT display that comes with tons of info including a tire pressure monitor, and a fancy 1080P front-mounted camera. The SR4 Max even comes with a keyless start system further enhancing its premium look and feel. Of course, maxi-scooter conveniences are abundant with a massive 41.5 liters of under-seat storage, two apron compartments for your phone and wallet, and a fast charging port to power up your devices.

Having said all that, you'd probably be surprised that a scooter packing this much tech retails for just 7,195 Euros, or approximately $7,200 USD. In France, in particular, the Voge SR4 Max is expected to be made available by the end of November 2022, and be offered in either black or gray color options. Voge's even throwing in a three-year comprehensive warranty plan to build more confidence in the fledgling brand.