Rising gas prices, the increased demand for mobility, and ever growing congestion concerns have caused a shift in the global mobility industry. This is especially true in Asia and parts of Europe, where the space and monetary costs of owning a car are extremely high. As such, motorcycles—scooters, in particular—have gained an incredible amount of momentum, and are flying off showroom floors left and right.

We know this for a fact in Italy, which saw a 42.5-percent increase in ridership in the span of five years. We also know that in Italy, the most popular motorcycle type continues to be good old scooters, hinting at what exactly makes the market tick: affordable, practical, and efficient. The picture is similar in other parts of Europe, and more so in Asia. That being said, now is certainly the best time for manufacturers to roll out new models to fit the market’s ever-changing needs.

Kymco Introduces X-Town CT 300 Maxi-Scooter In Europe

Now, Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer Kymco has built its brand nearly entirely on scooters. Lauded for its reliable, affordable, and decently performing offerings, Kymco has made a generally good reputation for itself all over the world. For the 2022 model-year, the manufacturer has released a new mid-sized maxi-scooter designed specifically to cater to the needs of on-the-go city-dwellers. The X-Town CT 300 is built on the same foundations on which Kymco’s other maxi-scooters are, and so it focuses primarily on utility and practicality. This is evidenced by the scooter’s wide floor board, spacious underseat storage, and retractable rack hook situated on the front apron.

Kymco boasts an impressive under-seat storage capacity capable of holding a full-face helmet. Complete with LED lights and a USB charger, the under-seat storage compartment is super convenient allowing easy access to your stuff any time of the day or night. As for styling, the X-Town CT 300 gets sporty bodywork, full LED lights, and sleek LED turn signals integrated into the bodywork. A large windscreen, comfy two-up, step-up saddle, and passenger grab handles suggest that the X-Town CT 300 is more than willing to go beyond the confines of the city.

As for performance, the X-Town CT 300 packs a 276cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. With 22.8 horsepower on tap, it’s more than enough to get you up to speed, be it on city streets or the open road. A 10.5-liter fuel tank promises quite a bit of range in between fill-ups, too. Kymco’s newest maxi-scoot rolls on 13-inch tires front and rear, and has a very low seat height of 790 millimeters. Suspension duties are handled by standard telescopic forks up front, and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back. Lastly, the scooter comes to a stop with dual-channel ABS as standard.

As for pricing and availability, the Kymco X-Town CT 300 has just been launched in Spain for 4,699 Euros, which translates to around $5,028 USD, per current exchange rates. It’s offered in three color options consisting of Satin Blue, Gloss Black, and Graphite.