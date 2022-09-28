Scooters are extremely popular across Europe and Asia thanks to their ease-of-use, affordable price tag, and generally low maintenance. A good number of these scooters are imported into the market from manufacturers in China and subsequently rebranded for their respective markets. Such is the case with the Mitt 330 GTS, a sporty-looking maxi-scooter that has just been launched in Italy.

The 330 GTS first entered the European market in Spain, and is distributed by the Spanish brand Mitt. The first thing you’ll notice about the 330 GTS is its aggressive bodywork, which could have you mistaking it for a much bigger, more expensive maxi-scooter. For instance, its bulbous front apron and rather aggressive fascia give it a sporty look, while moving on to the back, we find sweeping lines and a large and cushy saddle complete with a passenger backrest.

Other styling cues include a long floorboard that allows the rider to position their feet in any way they please. Want to go on a laid back cruise? Place your feet far ahead as you would on a cruiser with forward controls. Are the roads about to get twisty? You can adopt a sportier, more aggressive stance by placing your feet beneath you. As mentioned earlier, passenger accommodations are rather generous, too, with a spacious pillion seat and a backrest to match.

From a performance perspective, the 330 GTS is alright as far as scooters go. No, it isn’t packing a 330cc engine, but rather a 276cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that pumps out an adequate 27 horsepower and 15 ft-lbs of torque. The scooter gets pretty plain underpinnings, too, consisting of a standard telescopic fork and preload-adjustable rear shock. It does, however, come to a stop with ABS-equipped dual disc brakes up front and a single disc at the rear. This will certainly come in handy when it comes to stopping this 165-kilogram scooter, which is a tad on the heavy side for scooters of this type.

As for pricing and availability, this is where manufacturers like Mitt can undercut more prominent competition, as the 330 GTS retails for just 3,995 Euros, or the equivalent of around $3,855 USD, much much less than the likes of the Yamaha XMAX 300 which retails for upwards of 6,000 Euros.