At this point, you’re probably already familiar with Moxiao. This Chinese motorcycle company is a professional copycat, and seems to have in its possession a state-of-the-art photocopying machine that can instantly clone any popular European bike it wishes to.

The Chinese company has rolled out its interpretations of the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati Panigale V4, and even the Superleggera V4—all of which pack an anemic 471cc parallel-twin punch, which in itself is a knockoff Honda CB500 engine. Well, surprise, surprise, the next bike to go through the photocopier is none other than the Bavarian brute, the BMW R 1250 GS. At a glance, there’s no way this bike will even come close to the size, heft, and girth of the GS, but this didn’t stop Moxiao from trying their best.

Just like Moxiao’s Ducati Funny-gale before it, the MX500-7D features similarly styled bodywork as that of the R 1250 GS. It even gets the iconic asymmetrical headlight and matching body panels that look like they could use some alignment. I mean, look at those uneven panel gaps. Other than that, we thankfully don’t see an imitation of BMW’s Telelever front end, but rather, a conventional telescopic inverted front end that's likely to bust a fork seal from a single wheelie—that’s if it can wheelie at all.

The bike’s powered by a 471cc, 180-degree, parallel-twin engine that in itself is a knock-off, too. Wait, am I being too harsh? Fine, it’s a “reverse-engineered” Honda CB500 engine. With 45 horsepower on tap, don’t expect any neck-snapping acceleration, especially given the fact that this bike tips the scales at 217 kilograms dry. All that being said, the Moxiao MX500-7D isn’t likely to make its way to other markets, even as a rebadged, slightly redesigned model. It can join the likes of the Moto S450RR and the Shengshi GK350 in the Big Bike Rejects Club.