HJC is one of the most popular helmet manufacturers in the world, and for good reason. It offers some of the best value-for-money helmets in its standard lineup, while keeping its safety and comfort features up to par with the rest of the competition. Meanwhile, those of you looking for the best of the best that HJC has to offer will undoubtedly be best served by the RPHA range of helmets.

For several years now, the HJC RPHA series has protected the noggins of the world’s most skilled racers and road-riders alike. Now, HJC has taken the RPHA range a step further by introducing a whole new line of premium, performance oriented helmets. With the flagship race helmet, the RPHA 1 already available in the market, it’s clear to see why HJC has decided to revamp the rest of the RPHA lineup, too. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?



RPHA 71

The RPHA 71 is HJC's second-generation premium sport-touring model. Designed for any ride, from city commutes to cross-country trips, it offers superior performance in a small, lightweight package. The new helmet boasts HJC's Premium Integrated Matrix (PIM) Evo shell as well as multi-density EPS liner. These features work together to provide enhanced shock resistance and maximum protection.

Becuase it's designed as a sport-touring helmet, the RPHA 71 is both sporty and comfortable. The RPHA 71 retains all the attributes of its popular predecessor, the RPHA 70, while enhancing the rider's overall experience thanks to intensive wind tunnel testing. The second generation of SMART HJC Bluetooth communication systems will also work with the RPHA 71, enabling users to stay connected and concentrate on the road ahead. The starting price for the newest touring lid from HJC is 479.90 Euros, which translates to around $458 USD.

RPHA 91

The new modular touring helmet from HJC, the RPHA 91, was designed for all-day comfort. The new Premium Integrated Matrix EVO shell uses carbon-aramid, carbon fiber, glass fiber, organic non-woven fabric, and linen fiber as reinforcing components to increase shock resistance while still making it lightweight. The HJ-37 face shield and HJ-V17 sun shield, both of which are brand-new and distortion-free, provide the rider a clearer and wider peripheral vision.

The chin bar locking mechanism has been engineered with a concealed closing mechanism that enables seamless contact and eliminates pressure on your cheeks, as is a common complaint with modular lids. The RPHA 91's low-noise interior was 3D-engineered with the goal of considerably reducing road noise and maximizing comfort for long hours on the saddle. Plus, the EPS design makes it convenient for riders who wear eyeglasses. The starting price for the new RPHA 91 is 549.90 Euros (approximately $525 USD).

RPHA 31

HJC’s RPHA range is mostly associated with performance, as such, it’s interesting to see that the brand has developed an urban open-face lid under the RPHA range. Similar to its full-face siblings, RPHA 31 reduces wind turbulence and noise levels as it was designed for a quieter, more aerodynamic ride through thorough wind tunnel testing.

The Premium Integrated Matrix (PIM) Evo shell and multi-density EPS of the RPHA 31 provide increased shock resistance and optimal protection. The second generation of SMART HJC Bluetooth communication systems will also work with the RPHA 31, making it the perfect commuter helmet for trips in and around the city. It costs 429.90 Euros, or around $411 USD, at retail.