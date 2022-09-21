Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog burst onto the scene in 1991. The Sega Genesis game console couldn’t contain the character’s star power, though. Over the years, the wisecracking Sonic spawned countless video game sequels, spin-offs, toys, animated television shows, and live-action film adaptations.

Thanks to helmet manufacturer HJC, now Sonic is entering a new space that aligns with his speed-obsessed personality—motorcycling. Leveraging the brand’s race-inspired RHPA 11 lid, HJC adds yet another pop culture-inspired graphic to its lineup. Most recently, the Call of Duty series partnered with the firm, and the new Sonic the Hedgehog-styled helmet pushes HJC even further into the video game space.

Gallery: HJC RPHA 11 Sonic Sega

4 Photos

Underneath the classic Sonic image, HJC still constructs the RPHA 11 shell from Advanced P.I.M. (Premium Integrated Matrix) Plus fiberglass. The aerodynamic shape lives up to Sonic’s standards while the six-stage top vent and ACS Advanced Channeling Ventilation System maximize airflow.

Even when the temperatures rise, the anti-bacterial MultiCool Interior wicks away moisture and dries quickly. Users can also remove and wash the crown and cheek pads when necessary, and the emergency cheek pad system allows responders to quickly and easily remove the helmet in dire situations.

A wider eye port maximizes the rider’s peripheral vision, helping them avoid those potential incidents. The Pinlock-prepared HJ-26 2D face shield not only optimizes visibility but also provides 95 percent UV protection. The HJC RPHA 11 Sonic Sega also comes with both clear and dark smoke visors and the toolless Rapidfire II Shield Replacement System makes shield swaps a no-brainer.

A dual lock system keeps the shield shut in the event of a crash but the center one-touch locking mechanism is easy to operate. The included breath guard and chin curtain help seal out wind noise while the built-in speaker pockets promote comm unit use. The RPHA 11 meets both DOT and ECE standards, and in the Sonic graphic, retails for €629.90 ($620 USD). HJC offers the helmet in sizes XS-XXL, but units won’t be available until the end of 2022.