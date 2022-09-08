Get Tactical With HJC’s New RPHA 11 Call Of Duty Edition

It isn’t really too surprising that most motorcyclists are, in fact, dynamic folks. Apart from actually being into bikes, a lot of us are movie buffs, tech nerds, gamers, and dozens of other things, too. As such, it’s nice to be able to express the different sides of our character even while we’re riding our bikes.

I mean, it’s not something that’s all that uncommon, as a lot of gear and equipment makers have injected pop-culture elements into the designs of their products. Take HJC, for instance, with its vast array of helmet graphics. One of the leading helmet manufacturers in the world, Hong Jin Crown, or HJC, is known not only for having some of the safest, most value-packed helmets, but also the widest selection of styles, colors, and graphics available.

Indeed, the Korean helmet maker continues expanding its repertoire of colors for its flagship range of sportbike helmets—the RPHA 11—with a new design aimed at gamers, more specifically, fans of the combat game Call of Duty. Now, I’m no gamer myself, but even I’m familiar with Call of Duty. Ever since its release in 2003, the first-person-shooter game has sold more than 400 million copies across the globe, and is heralded as one of Activision’s most successful series of games in history.

In the case of the HJC RPHA 11 Call of Duty edition, the most striking element is the iconic Ghost mask of Lieutenant Simon Riley, one of the main characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, prominently displayed front and center. Apart from the skull, the helmet also features other tactical-inspired elements such as a utility belt drawn on the side of the helmet. Finally, the Call of Duty insignia is printed prominently on the back of the helmet atop a black carbon-fiber pattern.

Apart from the new graphics, the RPHA 11 Call of Duty edition retains all the hallmark features and safety characteristics that have made it one of the most popular sportbike helmets in the world.Three sizes are offered, assuring a safe and secure fit, and its shell is made of PIM+ fibers. The interior of the helmet, which is detachable and washable and is lined with an antibacterial MultiCool fabric, also keeps it fresher for longer. Finally, a double D buckle, Pinlock Max Vision anti-fog film, and a visor with RapidFire II mechanism all add up to a certification in accordance with the ECE 22.05 standard.

For the Call of Duty edition specifically, the RPHA 11 retails for 629 Euros, or the equivalent of around $622 USD, given the current exchange rates. Do note, however, that prices and availability are subject to change depending on your shipping information and local HJC dealer.