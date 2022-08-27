Shellios Technologies is a startup company developing a new kind of smart helmet that takes care of your health while taking care of your head while you ride.

We’ve seen all kinds of smart helmets out in the market, and the overall theme revolves around safety for the rider. From HUDs to built-in communicators, from name brands like Sena to other startups like Forcite, and from somewhat useful to downright quirky, there are many innovative ideas coming out of the woodwork as brands are in search of the next big thing in motorcycling.

Perhaps Shellios have something special on their hands. While you can put a HUD on your helmet for “safety,” Shellios want to put something else to keep your health safe from unseen hazards. The air you breathe isn’t as clean as you think, and this is especially true in urban environments. Congested cities and countries like India tend to have high concentrations of air pollutants that can cause all sorts of health issues that aren’t just respiratory in nature. Because of this, an idea was born to put a filtration and purification medium inside a helmet to protect riders.

The filtration system works by using a patented anti-pollution helmet design with an H13-Grade HEPA filter. The design of the helmet incorporates a mohawk of swords in order to house the purifier and electronics. The system also incorporates a blower fan, and the helmet itself features a battery pack. Shellios claim that the helmet protects you from pollutants and can also reduce stuffiness inside a helmet, a problem evident in city riding where it’s hard to catch the breeze.

Safety-wise, the helmet claims to be made from fiberglass which is a definite step up from polycarbonate, but it’s only been certified for use in India under the BIS certification IS 4151, otherwise known as the Indian Standard for Safety Helmets.

Currently, the brand has one model called the Puros and it is available in a variety of colors like Black with red, black with orange, black with yellow, white with red, and black with green. Perhaps the most shocking bit is the price of just RS. 4,500 INR or about $56 USD. Unfortunately for big heads, the helmet is only available in medium and large sizes and is only able to ship for free across India with a one-year warranty for the country as well.