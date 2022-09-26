Tour In Comfort And Safety With Vanucci’s New VAT-2 Pants

Touring motorcycle pants aren’t exactly the most fashionable or stylish, especially for urban riders looking to hit the streets in style. When it comes to, well, touring, these pants are practically a must, as they offer the comfort and protection needed when riding your bike for hours on end and covering hundreds of miles at a time.

The newest offering from German gear and equipment manufacturer Vanucci seems like a pretty interesting prospect, and is packed with loads of versatility that’ll surely come in handy for both casual and avid tourers. It’s called the VAT-2, and it’s the evolution of Vanucci’s VAT line of riding pants.

At first glance, it’s easy to think that the VAT-2 touring pants are designed primarily as summer riding gear thanks to its mesh construction. While these pants are indeed ideal for hot climates thanks to their AirVent ventilation zippers, they’re perfectly capable of keeping you dry in the event of light rain showers thanks to a water-repellent coating on the outside. That being said, Vanucci also offers the matching VXR-3 waterproof overtrousers for when the weather gets really bad and temps begin to drop.

From a safety perspective, Vanucci has constructed the VAT-2 out of abrasion-resistant Cordura fabric. The manufacturer also incorporates reinforcements in the most vulnerable areas such as the back and knees, as well as elastic panels for added range of motion. On the knees, a pair of height-adjustable Super Shield protectors come as standard, while pockets on the hips allow you to add hip protectors. Thanks to its abrasion-resistant qualities and as-standard protectors, the VAT-2 is rated Class A PPE according to the EN1709:2020 standard.

On the comfort and ergonomics side, the VAT-2 gets a non-slip coating on the buttocks, as well as ankle adjustments for use with high-cut boots. On the thigh you’ll find waterproof pockets, and on the waist, a connection zipper compatible with certain riding jackets such as the VAJ-4 jacket. Pricing and availability-wise, Vanucci offers these touring pants in either gray/black/red or gray/green/black colorways, and in sizes ranging from 48 to 64. Price is set at 249.99 Euros, or the equivalent of around $242 USD.