TVS Adds A Dash Of Style To The Jupiter With New Classic Variant

TVS, one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in India, has just lifted the covers off the new Jupiter Classic, a premium rendition of the company’s popular Jupiter commuter scooter. Retro-themed scooters have become quite a thing lately, especially in the Asian market, with the likes of Yamaha with the Fazzio, and Honda with the Genio. Additionally, classic scooter brand Lambretta has also announced plans to set up shop in India.

As for the Jupiter Classic, it comes at a slightly more premium price versus the standard Jupiter, retailing at Rs 85,866, or approximately $1,057 USD, which is still pretty affordable. It sets itself apart with a few touches that give off a subtle retro vibe. For example, the chrome round mirrors featured on the basic model are replaced by black ones, and a fender garnish, tinted visor, and black 3D premium emblems are also included. Additionally, it has two-tone alloy wheels similar to those on the TVS Jupiter 125.

The Jupiter Classic has more noticeable stripes and decals on the apron and body to emphasize its classic features. It also has dark brown interior panels and a suede faux leather seat with a passenger backrest. The speedometer also has a more upscale appearance than the typical Jupiter models. Overall, TVS has injected a dash of premium feel to its entry-level scooter while retaining a rather attractive price tag. This aesthetic update could just give the Jupiter Classic an edge over its main rivals in India such as the Honda Activa and Yamaha Fascino.

Other than these design changes, the ZX Disc version and the TVS Jupiter Classic have the same construction. Its 109.7cc engine produces a modest eight horsepower and six ft-lbs of torque. Meanwhile, underpinnings consist of a front disc brake mated to a rear drum brake, standard telescopic front forks, and a preload-adjustable rear shock. Other amenities include an emergency engine cut-off switch, as well as an all-in-one locking system for added security. TVS is offering the new Jupiter Classic in two colorways consisting of Mystic Gray and Regal Purple.