The Moto Guzzi wheels are most certainly turning as the V100 Mandello begins to make its presence felt in the motorcycling world. There’s the bike itself, there’s the fact that Wolverine apparently rides one in a new comic book, and now there’s a special, limited-edition variant that ties into Moto Guzzi’s long history with the Italian navy with a subtle tricolor bow.

It’s called the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale, or Naval Aviation. To introduce it to the world, Moto Guzzi held a special presentation on board Italy’s Cavour aircraft carrier. How limited is this limited edition? Only 1913 will be produced—a fitting number, as it represents both the year that the Italian Navy’s air force was founded, and also represents the time when Moto Guzzi founders Carlo Guzzi, Giorgio Parodi, and Giovanni Ravelli were proud to serve in that branch.

The livery of the V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale is, of course, inspired by Italy’s F-35B fighter jets—as is immediately evident from the specific shade and finish of gray that they used. The graphics also follow those of its aviation inspiration, with Navy insignia on both sides of the fairing, as well as jet intake striping. A special low-visibility tricolor rosette is included on the sides of the tank, as well as an official Aerei Imbarcati Group logo to further cement the naval tribute.

Each Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale comes with a tire pressure monitor sensor to help keep the pilot well-informed of what’s going on with their rubber, as well as heated grips. The handlebar riser on each of these special editions will also bear a special laser-engraved serial number, demarcating where it comes in the line. Owners will also receive a commemorative plaque and a special motorcycle cover that is dedicated specifically to this limited-edition variant.

Pricing and availability have not yet been announced for the V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale. As and when we have more information, we will be sure to keep you up to date. Are you excited about the V100 Mandello and/or this special edition? Do you plan on getting your hands on one?