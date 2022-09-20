The first day of Fall is just around the corner (in the Northern Hemisphere). While most people are purchasing pumpkin-spiced lattes or ordering Halloween decorations, motorcyclists are layering up for the frigid and wet conditions ahead. Some may exhume their cold-weather riding apparel from the mothballs, but French gear maker Furygan has a different idea.

Imitating stylings made popular by outdoor outfitters such as Patagonia, The North Face, and Columbia, Furygan’s IceTrack jacket looks the part on and off the bike. From the quilted torso panels to the adjustable fitment straps, the textile top pairs outdoors form with motorcycling function.

The IceTrack doesn’t just appropriate the adventurous style either. A waterproof yet breathable Silver Mesh Bonded membrane not only seals out the elements but also maintains comfort. The triple-layer softshell adds extra insulation for chilly mornings while the abrasion-resistant polyester protects from road rash. When the mercury plummets, the removable thermal liner keeps riders pushing onward, but ADS ventilation sections ensure that the IceTrack never retains too much heat.

Underneath all those layers, D3O Ghost protectors at the shoulders and elbow help the Furygan jacket achieve a class AA CE rating. Reflective inserts only enhance the jacket's safety, while the Velcro adjustment straps at the biceps, cuffs, and waist allow the rider to personalize the IceTrack’s fit.

Furygan offers the cold-season textile jacket in an eye-catching blue, category-appropriate camo, and standard black colorway. Starting at €249.90 ($250 USD), the IceTrack packs a ton of weatherproof features into a budget-friendly package. Men’s sizes range from S-4XL.

The French gear manufacturer also caters to women with the IceTrack Ladies. The jacket only comes in a black color scheme but it spans women’s sizes S-2XL. Colder weather may still be around the corner for most of us in the Northern Hemisphere, but with Furygan’s IceTrack jacket, we’ll be ready to keep riding into Fall and Winter.