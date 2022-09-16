Personally, I’m a firm believer of motorcycle backpacks. However, I do understand that the main drawback of backpacks comes in the form of limited range of motion, heat, and an overall bulky feeling. As such, a suitable alternative presents itself in the form of the good old saddlebag.

Indeed, for those of you who ride on a daily basis, and don’t really carry that much stuff, a tail bag is the perfect solution. While brands like SW-Motech and Kriega make really good tail bags, their products aren’t exactly the most affordable. With that, budget-focused riders looking to get the most bang for their buck may be better served by Moto-Detail, and its newest tail bag.

Moto-Detail, a house brand of the German distributor of accessories, parts, and equipment Louis Moto, specializes in motorcycle and scooter luggage. The selection of bags and luggage has been expanded with additional choices, including a new saddle bag, all of which place functionality, style, and ease of use at their core. Owners of sportbikes, naked bikes, and neo-retro roadsters who need more storage space but don't necessarily want to deal with the difficulty of installing motorcycle-specific luggage mounts are the target market for the Moto-Detail saddle bag.

Moto-Detail’s tail bag claims to have a universal fit, and simply attaches to the bike’s passenger seat. That said, the main drawback of this bag is that it effectively eliminates your bike’s passenger-carrying capabilities. Furthermore, owners of models such as the Triumph Street Triple RS, some Ducati Monsters, and a few supersport motorcycles will need to ensure that their passenger seats are installed, as opposed to the seat cowl. Other than that, Moto-Detail claims that its tail bag is a simple, straightforward installation.

Moto-Detail offers a four liter storage capacity which can be expanded to provide an additional two liters for carrying extra items. A mesh pocket on the inside allows you to organize your stuff, as well. On the outside, the bag is made out of a tough, water-repellent textile material, and is finished with reflective elements for added visibility. Available only in one black and gray colorway, the saddlebag retails for the low low price of 49.99 Euros, or the equivalent of 49.80 USD.