Yamaha's proprietary Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology, which was developed in the company’s search for "bikes that lean but don't fall," is something we've seen quite a bit of in recent years. Yamaha previously showcased this technology with the Tricity and the powerful three-wheleed touring machine, the Niken. This time around, Yamaha is thrusting its LMW tech into the future with the "Tritown" concept.

According to Yamaha, the Tritown's frame and every other component were designed using organic-like shapes to offer the machine a fresh, contemporary appeal. This is the result of a "biomimicry" design methodology that was motivated by the forms and structures present in the natural world, such as bird wings, fish bones, or beach shells. Yamaha claims that the Tritown's chassis is not only more compact and lighter but also stronger as a result of incorporating curved parts and a frame with a twisting structure into the design.

It would have been cool to see Yamaha take the whole "biomimicry" design language to the next level.

Yamaha claims that by using the same strategy with the battery and other parts, the company was able to maintain the vehicle's smooth, flowing look. The installation of all of these pieces as well as the chassis sections without utilizing coverings to conceal them was another area of emphasis, giving the Tritown a fully exposed or "naked" design. Presenting Yamaha Motor's unique technology for three-wheeled leaning and the fluid motion it produces, which perfectly matches the Tritown's exquisite design, is particularly distinctive of Yamaha Motor.

All that being said, the Tritown we can expect to see in in production looks a lot less glamorous than the concept model. It seems that Yamaha has dialed down its "biomimicry" design language a little bit, in favor of a more utilitarian design that's more attune with other lightweight electric vehicles (LEVs) we've been seeing in recent times. Clearly, the future Yamaha envisions for the world of mobility is becoming more and more apparent—smaller, more city-focused vehicles, with a design language centering on ultra futuristic designs.