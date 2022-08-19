Ola Electric Caters To Budget-Focused Commuters With Base S1 Scooter

Just when we thought Ola Electric couldn’t outdo itself with its already incredibly affordable and capable S1 Pro electric scooter, the company has done just that by releasing an even more affordable version simply dubbed the S1. While the S1 was initially supposed to be released at the same time as the Pro, the company decided to streamline production to produce only the S1 Pro, with the launch of the S1 relegated to a later date.

Well, that date has come, and those on tight budgets looking for an affordable electric scooter for daily commuting can now place orders for the standard S1. Indeed, the new Ola S1, which costs Rs 99,999, or around $1,256 USD, is the brand's most affordable electric scooter to date. As a result, the S1 is significantly less expensive than the S1 Pro version by Rs 40,000 ($502 USD). If you've been holding off on buying the S1 Pro in the hopes that you could snag the S1 for less money, now is your opportunity to do so because Ola asserts that the low pricing is merely introductory, and only applies to the initial batch of scooters.

The Ola S1 and the S1 Pro share the same platform and are strikingly similar in appearance. Their performance and range differ noticeably, since the S1 Pro uses a larger 4kWh battery compared to the S1's smaller 3kWh battery. Peak power output is still the same at 8.5 kW, but the S1 accelerates slightly slower than the Pro and, naturally, has less range than its more expensive sibling.

The Ola S1 weighs 121 kilograms, which is 4 kilos less than the S1 Pro, due to the reduced battery capacity. Seat height, under-seat storage space, ground clearance, suspension components, and braking systems are all the same save for the weight differential. Even in terms of features, the standard Ola S1 scooter and the S1 Pro are comparable because both have access to high-end capabilities like connectivity, navigation, a reverse gear, keyless entry, and OTA updates. The one significant feature that the base Ola S1 lacks is cruise control, which isn't really necessary given the scooter's focus on urban mobility.

While the Ola S1 is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, Ola as a whole has been the target of numerous complaints over quality assurance and reliability difficulties with the S1 Pro. However, it is understandable that there would be some growing pains as new technology enters the market. To be fair to Ola, the company has made an effort to solve these problems by providing a five-year extended guarantee that covers the electric, motor, and battery components of the scooters. Additionally, users of the Ola S1 Pro can purchase the added five-year warranty for added peace of mind.