On August 15, Ola Electric plans to introduce a brand-new electric product. This new EV could be an upgraded version of the S1 e-scooter that is already available for purchase. Despite being relatively new to the market, the Ola S1 electric scooter has gotten generally favorable reviews because of its low cost and accessible yet high-end features.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the executive in charge of the firm, tweeted about its launch. The post makes the bold claim that the company will unveil the "greenest EV" it has ever created, but it provides no more details or even the name of the vehicle. Additionally, the business intends to get into the electric car market, and the forthcoming Indian Independence Day celebration on August 15 would be the ideal time to launch the new car, or at the very least, the concept.

The electric vehicle may still be in the early stages of development, but it's more likely that it isn't nearly ready for mass production just yet. As such, there's a good chance Ola will release a new S1 variation that may be less expensive than the current model. The business had a low-cost model that was ultimately dropped. Ola asserted that the Pro model sold better, therefore it made logical sense for them to concentrate their efforts on creating the more expensive model.

The 185 km (115 mile) range of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter has been verified by independent tests. However, the actual output may vary based on riding technique and road conditions. The scooter's max speed, according to the company, is 115 kilometers per hour, or 72 miles per hour. When the Ola Electric S1 Pro was first released in 2021, it cost Rs 129,000, or around $1,600 USD. In May 2022, the scooter's maker increased the price to Rs 139,000 ($1,750).

Ola Electric first unveiled the S1 scooter on August 15th, 2021, but the firm didn't begin shipping the product until later in December of same year since it had improved its production. Ola Electric, incidentally, recently disclosed ambitions to create the first lithium battery pack for use in vehicles that would be manufactured in India. Maybe the August 15, 2022 launch will highlight this freshly created battery.