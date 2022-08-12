People in the northern hemisphere are certainly in for a torrid summer if the recent heatwave in England is any indication. Although summer is typically known for having the finest riding conditions, it may occasionally get uncomfortably hot. Being judicious about the gear you wear may be a better answer to this problem than cutting corners on some pieces of equipment, which may be a dangerous but effective approach.

I'm from the Philippines, where daily living typically involves temps of upwards of 30C, therefore whenever I ride my motorcycle, I always have mesh gear on. There will always be a time and place for mesh clothing, so it doesn't matter if you're from the United States, Europe, or Asia. A broad variety of breathable mesh jackets are fortunately available from Dutch motorcycle equipment and gear manufacturer Macna almost anywhere in the globe. The newest of them is the aptly named Breeze.

The Breeze's style is obviously intended for an urban environment and was influenced by the traditional hoodie. On the exterior, cotton and jersey are used to give it a casual appearance and comfortable fit. Large polyester mesh panels on the torso, arms, and back of The Breeze add to its airy feel. Since it is still primarily a motorcycle jacket, it has two pairs of CE level 1 protections on the shoulders and elbows as well as aramid fiber reinforcements in the fall zones that are intended to provide maximum abrasion resistance. A standard back protector can also fit in a pocket in the back.

Regarding the hood, Macna had the brilliant idea to incorporate a hook system in the back so that it stays level and doesn't get in the way when the bike is traveling at speed. It is also detachable, so you have the option of doing away with it completely on finer weather. Additionally, there are press-stud adjustments for the wrists and arms, reflective elements, a loop for connecting the jacket and pants, and a zip-grip insert at the foot of the zipper to make it simpler to use with gloves on.

As for pricing and availability, Macna is offering the Breeze jacket for 189.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $195.87 USD, per currenct exchange rates. It's offered in a wide array of colors consisting of black, gray, gray/black, red, blue, green, gray camo, and black camo, and sized from XS to 3XL.