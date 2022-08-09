Honda Releases Shiny New CB300F In India

The new Honda CB300F street bike has been introduced in India. The motorbike is positioned below the CB300R, which occupies a more premium segment thanks to its neo-retro design cues. The CB300F will also be available at Honda's upscale BigWing stores throughout India, just like the CB300R.

A new 293cc, oil-cooled, four-valve, SOHC engine that produces 17 ft-lbs of peak torque and 23 horsepower powers the CB300F. It is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission and a slipper clutch. The bike has 17-inch alloy wheels that are supported at the front and back by inverted front forks and a five-step adjustable monoshock, respectively. Braking hardware consists of single discs on both ends, measuring 276mm up front and 220mm at the back.

The larger CB500F that is sold in international markets served as the design model for the CB300R. It has upswept tail fins, pointed tank extensions, and sharp body lines with a low-slung headlight. Full-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, and Honda's Selectable Torque Control, which functions like a traction control system, are all included in the list of amenities. The completely digital instrument cluster displays practical data including average and real-time mileage, readouts for the remaining fuel, battery voltage, and a gear position indicator. On the Deluxe Pro model, you also receive Honda's smartphone voice control technology.

Honda designed the CB300F with angular bodywork and a sleek, futuristic look to emphasize sporting ergonomics. The bike's utility is increased by its curb weight of 153 kilos, accessible seat height of 789mm, ground clearance of 177mm, and 14-liter fuel tank.

Honda has set the retail pricing of the CB300F at Rs 225,900 ($2,838 USD) for the Deluxe variant and Rs 228,900 ($2,876 USD) for the Deluxe Pro model. There are a total of three colors for the bike: gray, blue, and red. In comparison to its main rivals, the KTM 200 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ 25, and the Bajaj Pulsar N250, the CB300F is a relatively expensive prospect given its rather premium pricing point.