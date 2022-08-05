Yamaha Releases MotoGP Edition Small-Displacement Street Bikes In india

Racing fans, rejoice! The 2022 Yamaha R15 V4 and MT-15 Ver 2.0 in MotoGP Edition have been released in India. Both versions will be offered for sale through Yamaha's nationwide Bluesquare network of dealers. When compared to the standard vehicles, the MotoGP Edition trim raises the aesthetic bar, bringing Yamaha MotoGP liveries to us mere mortals.

Yamaha R15M and Yamaha MT-15

The bikes are now covered in a black paint job with decals designed after the Yamaha and Monster Energy MotoGP racing team. The latter can be seen on the headlamp cowl, side panels, fuel tank shrouds, and fuel tank. That said, no modifications to the features have been made. The identical 155cc liquid-cooled engine, rated at 18.1 horsepower and 9.9 ft-lbs of torque, powers both the R15M and the MT-15. Even the base versions' feature set, braking system, and suspension have been kept. The Yamaha R15M MotoGP Edition is being offered for the equivalent of $2,413 USD. The MT-15 Ver 2.0 MotoGP Edition is priced at $2,091 USD, in contrast.

Yamaha India has also introduced the Aerox 155 and the RayZR 125 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition in India in addition to the R15M and the MT-15 V2. The two scooters will only be offered in Yamaha Bluesquare dealerships, much like the motorcycles. A 155cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 14.79 horsepower and 9.7 ft-lbs of torque powers the Aerox 155. The Ray ZR125 MotoGP model, on the other hand, features a 125cc air-cooled engine that produces 8.04 horsepower and 7.2 ft-lbs of torque.

Yamaha Aerox 155 and Yamaha RayZR 125

Similar to the R15M and MT-15, both Yamaha scooters have just undergone cosmetic alterations. The two are now covered in a black hue, and the front end and side panels are both decorated with Monster Energy decals. However, the feature details for the Ray ZR125 Hybrid and the Yamaha Aerox 155 remain the same. The Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition's asking price hasn't been made public yet. Meanwhile, the Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Edition costs the equivalent of $1,104 USD.