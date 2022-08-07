These Zard mufflers are a new product from the Italian brand specifically made for the Moto Guzzi V7, the brand’s best-seller. The twin pipes were made just for the model in tandem with the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance Tests, in which Zard was a sponsor.

Made to slip on the rest of the V7’s stock system, the twin Zard mufflers adhere to the Euro 5 emissions standard, but is still in line with the overall classic lines of Moto Guzzi’s V7 to a tee. The retro styling of the flared pipes offers a timeless look along with details that are sure to make any Guzzista smile ear to ear. On top of that, the body of the exhaust mufflers are made from stainless steel, and also has a silencer at the end which helps it remain compliant with noise regulations.

More than just specifications, the Guzzi V7-specific exhaust from Zard also offers a good amount of detail like the stainless steel construction, stainless steel rivets, stylized silencer, and finally, the laser-cut Zard logo finished in a bronze color that’s riveted on the sides of the mufflers.

Other performance benefits that come with the exhaust system include weight savings of up to 4.2 kilograms (9.26 pounds). The stock system of the Moto Guzzi V7 is said to be 9.2 kilograms or 20.28 pounds. With the Zard slip-ons, this brings the mufflers’ weight down to a light 5 kilograms (11.02 pounds).

Zard also advertises power and torque gains over the stock system, though the brand has yet to publish the dyno charts to report the estimated gains from the Guzzi’s 850cc twin-cylinder engine, though a few horses and pounds over stock figures is to be expected as is the case with the brand's other offerings for the Italian company's bikes.

Pricing for the limited-edition Zard slip-on for the Moto Guzzi V7 is at € 1,125 EUR, or about $1,150 USD given today’s exchange rate. Its officially available from the brand’s website and it also does not require an ECU remap in order to work properly, simply slip on and ride.