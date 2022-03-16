Ever since Moto Guzzi hosted the inaugural Fast Endurance (MGFE) race in April, 2019, the race series has expanded over the years. Despite the pandemic, MGFE held five races in 2020 and six races 2021. For the 2022 season, the endurance series will consist of four race weekends and six races. With the opening round on the horizon, Moto Guzzi recently opened registrations for the 2022 edition.

Two 60-minute mini-endurance races at Italy’s Vallelunga circuit will kick off the MGFE season on May 14-15, 2022. The first 90-minute round will take place at the Cremona circuit on July 17, 2022, and two more 90-minute competitions will follow at the Mugello and Misano circuits on August 28 and October 15, 2022. Misano will also host the season finale with a 60-minute night race on October 16, 2022.

Teams will need a minimum of two members in order to participate in the FIM-sanctioned series. The teams will have to fork over €1,500 ($1,650 USD), and each rider will also need to obtain an FIM license to line up at the starting line. Race weekends will start with 20-minute practice sessions for each rider. The best time recorded by either team member will determine the team’s position on the grid. Each race will also feature a Le Mans-style start, with riders running to their respective motorcycles to start the race.

While V7 III and new V7 teams will compete at the same time, MGFE will separate the models into two different classes in the standings. Those interested in competing will have to equip their V7 for the track, but long-time Moto Guzzi collaborator Guareschi Moto offers a Racing GCorse kit to quickly convert the modern-classic for the raceway. The set includes a front fairing, belly pan, exhaust system, raised footpegs, single-seat, rear fender, ECU map, number plates, brake pads, and oversized rotors.

The Guareschi kit retails for €4,500 ($4,950 USD), and V7 III’s already equipped with the Racing GCorse set will have to pay an additional €500 ($550 USD) for the 2022 updates. Registrations for the 2022 MGFE will close on April 11, 2022, so don’t hesitate if you’re planning on joining the ever-expanding race series.