Malaysian Motorcycle Manufacturer Aveta Debuts SVR180

Small displacement motorcycles are plentiful in the Asian market. These zippy little machines are the kings of the road in countries like Malaysia, where affordable, compact, and reliable mobility is an absolute must for the majority of the populace. Nearly all manufacturers have at least a handful of small-displacement offerings, and new models continue to hit the market to satisfy the demand.

A new model by Malaysian motorcycle company Aveta looks to stir things up in the entry-level market by offering impressive performance and premium features. It’s called the SVR180, and it puts a sporty spin to the good old underbone motorbike. In fact, Aveta is going as far as calling the SVR180 the “Ultimate Supermoped,” with the commuter going up against the likes of the Yamaha Y15ZR. The Aveta SVR180, however, delivers just a tad more grunt, with 16.8 horsepower and 10.9 ft-lbs of torque at 8,500 rpm out of its 175cc single-cylinder. Said motor delivers power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission.

As for features, it seems Aveta has upped its game in terms of premium componentry. The SVR180 is equipped with LED daytime running lights and a fully digital instrument panel. Braking hardware consists of front and rear disc brakes sans ABS, and the bike rolls on a set of 17-inch wheels, with a 90/80 front and a 120/70 rear tire. Suspension hardware consists of a standard telescopic front fork up front, while the rear suspension is made up of a preload-adjustable monoshock. The bike gets a small, albeit adequate 6.6-liter fuel tank. Last but not least, Aveta has thrown in a USB charging port, for added convenience while commuting on a daily basis.

Aveta is offering the SVR180 in four standard colors consisting of red, blue, cyan and black. Meanwhile, the manufacturer offers impressive warranty coverage for the SVR180, with a two-year or 20,000-kilometer (around 12,400 miles) coverage as standard. The price? An affordable RM9,998, which translates to the equivalent of $2,247 USD.