Held's New Palermo Jacket Wants To Be Your Season-Round Companion

With summer in full swing, it's certainly a good idea to have a protective motorcycle jacket that can keep you cool. Indeed, there are plenty of motorcycle jackets out there designed to do just that, and only that. In that case, what happens to these jackets when the weather cools down? Well, they're often relegated to the back of our wardrobes. Luckily, a few manufacturers offer jackets that can, if not get you through winter, be worn until fall

One such manufacturer is German gear maker Held, with its new Palermo multi-layer motorcycle jacket. The Palermo sets itself apart thanks to its silk and canvas construction, which notably offer comfort and breathability. It incorporates leather panels in vulnerable regions, as well as a layer of Held's proprietary Armaprotec, a specialized fabric that consists of a blend of denim and polyethylene fabrics for added abrasion resistance.

In this form, the Held Palermo is a solid summer riding jacket that lets a lot of air in. However, it also features Held's Clip-In technology, which allows you to mix and match the jacket with a variety of accessories. These accessories include windproof liners, thermal interior jackets, and waterproof lining. The ability to integrate the Palermo with all sorts of accessories means that it can well and truly be used all year round, making it one of the most versatile jackets in Held's model range.

On the protective side, soft elbow and shoulder protectors come as standard, while the jacket is capable of accommodating a standard back protector thanks to a pocket situated at the back. It's also possible to connect the jacket to compatible riding pants thanks to a connecting zipper at the base of the jacket As such, the Held Palermo is certified according to the EN1621-1:2012 standard.

As for pricing and availability, Held offers the Palermo multi-layer jacket in either black or gray color schemes, and in sizes ranging from S to 3XL. Larger sizes consisting of 4XL to 6XL are also available, albeit only in black. The Palermo carries a retail price starting at 249.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $254 USD, per current exchange rates.