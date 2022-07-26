Italian Helmet Maker Caberg Adds Two Color Optins To Riviera V4 Jet

City dwellers who rely on their two-wheelers to get around town have the option of downsizing when it comes to gear. As opposed to those who ride for sport or leisure, riding in the city, especially in tight and congested ones, such as those in Europe and Asia, can actually be safer, thanks to the very low traffic speeds. It is, however, extremely hot, and so wearing lightweight and breathable riding gear is a must.

That being said, Italian helmet specialist Caberg has refreshed its lineup of commuter-style helmets for the 2022 riding season. Among the popular models include the Riviera V4 Jet helmet, which now receives two trendy colorways consisting of light blue and matte khaki. The fourth version of the Bergamo brand's jet helmet is comprised of an ABS plastic shell that comes in two sizes depending, and is particularly intended for urban motorcyclists and scooter riders.

The Riviera V4 has a simple design, but nevertheless has the somewhat angular look that the Italian manufacturer is known for. This gives the Riviera V4 a sportier appearance, as opposed to the various retro-inspired jet helmets available in the market. As such, style-wise, at least, it's perfect for maxi-scooter riders looking for an all-around commuting helmet that matches the styling of their scooters.

The Riviera V4 comes with a long external visor and a drop-down sun visor, both of which coated in an anti-scratch treatment. In addition, the helmet boasts a hypoallergenic lining that is both washable and detachable, and a ventilation system that includes two rear extractors and an adjustable air intake on the helmet's top. The Caberg Riviera V4's most recent iteration weighs just 1,150 grams and has earned an ECE 22-05 certification. Using a chinstrap with a micrometric clasp, the helmet firmly latches onto your head.

With the addition of the light blue and matte khaki colorways, the Caberg Riviera now flaunts a total of 11 color and graphic variants. As for sizing, it's offered in two shell sizes spread across head sizes ranging from XS to 2XL. Pricing is set starting at 119.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $122 USD.