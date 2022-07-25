Wunderlich Introduces The WP20 Waterproof Backpack

A decent, all-around motorcycle backpack certainly goes a long way in keeping your ride convenient, practical, and comfortable. Indeed, there are a multitude of brands out there dedicated to offering the very best when it comes to moto-specific backpacks. That said, German aftermarket specialist Wunderlich has recently tried its hand a the good old backpack. Let's take a look, shall we?

The German equipment manufacturer Wunderlich, which is best known for providing aftermarket accessories for BMW models, introduces to us a new model in its luggage range. This is the WP20 backpack, a model that is not only waterproof but can also be used as a saddle bag thanks to built-in attachments doubling as anchor points to luggage racks. This backpack and has a simple design with a black hue that is accented by a few blue motifs on the front. It is composed of polyurethane and 600D polyester. The set has a roll-top closure, a valve that enables the bag to be compressed, and it is completely waterproof.

The WP20 contains a laptop sleeve in addition to its main compartment, which has a capacity of 20 liters, for individuals who need to bring their work along with them while they ride. The WP20 also includes a mesh pocket on the side for a water bottle and a tiny front compartment with a water-resistant zipper. The model has cushioned and ventilated back support, adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps, and belly and chest straps for greater support. To put the bag on the saddleback or a rack, these straps may be entirely flattened out.

As for pricing and availability, Wunderlich is offering the WP20 backpack in just one color option—Black/Blue. It flaunts a five year warranty, and retails for 159.90 Euros, making out to around $163 USD, per current exchange rates. Perhaps the best thing about it is that you don't have to be riding a BMW to rock this back pack, but plus points definitely go to those who do.