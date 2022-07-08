Chinese Electric Bike Maker Lvneng Introduces NCE-S E-Scooter

Lvneng is an up and coming electric two-wheeler manufacturer from China that has been making a name for itself in Europe. Unlike other Chinese companies, Lvneng focuses on premium features, high-quality, and decent performance. The result are electric two-wheelers that are by no means cheap, but serve as solid alternatives to ICE scooters.

In France, in particular, Lvneng has launched yet another electric scooter in the form of the NCE-S. This model marks the brand’s eight electric two-wheeler in the French market, and touts performance similar to that of a 125cc internal-combustion scooter. In terms of design, the NCE-S keeps things simple with a hub-integrated electric motor. With 6.6 kW and a claimed torque output of 170Nm, the NCE-S is capable of hitting a top speed of 56 miles per hour. Furthermore, Lvneng claims that the scooter can complete the 100-meter dash in eight seconds—1.6 seconds faster than the world-record holder Usain Bolt can run.

All that being said, the NCE-S’s performance isn’t exactly stellar, but that’s not what it was built for in the first place. Clearly, Lvneng’s new scooter is a commuter machine meant to take you around the city in comfort and style. As such, its dual LG 72V 34 Ah batteries give it a combined range of 56 miles on a single charge. The company claims that it takes three-and-a-half hours to fully charge the battery.

Powertrain and battery aside, the Lvneng NCE-S is equipped with rather decent underpinnings. For suspension, it packs a basic telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock with preload adjustability. It rolls on 14-inch wheels, and comes to a stop with a combined braking system (CBS). As for technology, we find full LED lighting, a fancy seven-inch, full-color display, and smartphone connectivity via a mobile app. Speaking of which, the app allows you to geolocate your scooter, start it remotely, or even sound the integrated alarm.

As for pricing and availability, the Lvneng NCE-S scooter retails for 6,999 Euros, translating to the amount of $7,489 USD.